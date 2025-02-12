Kylie Kelce Shares Hilarious Story From Early Relationship With Jason Kelce
Kylie Kelce opened up about her relationship with former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce this week, including about how she hid her relationship from many of her friends and teammates for a long time.
During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper, Kylie explained that when she started dating Jason while she was playing field hockey at Cabrini University, only two of her friends on campus were aware of the relationship. Many of Kylie's teammates knew she was seeing someone, but did not know it was Jason.
At one point, one of her teammates badgered to know who she was dating, and Kylie ultimately spilled that she was dating a player on the Eagles.
Kylie then recalled, "One of my college teammates was like, 'That's so funny. I know this girl from back home who met this Eagle on Tinder, but it can't be the same guy because this guy was hideous. ... His name was Jason.'"
"This is validation. This is why I'm not telling anyone," Kylie had reacted. She also noted that nothing came of that teammate's friend meeting Jason, and the interaction took place months before she met and started dating her now husband.