SI

Kylie Kelce Shares Hilarious Story From Early Relationship With Jason Kelce

Kylie Kelce revealed a funny story from her early relationship with Jason.

Eva Geitheim

Jason Kelce on the ESPN postseason countdown set.
Jason Kelce on the ESPN postseason countdown set. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kylie Kelce opened up about her relationship with former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce this week, including about how she hid her relationship from many of her friends and teammates for a long time.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper, Kylie explained that when she started dating Jason while she was playing field hockey at Cabrini University, only two of her friends on campus were aware of the relationship. Many of Kylie's teammates knew she was seeing someone, but did not know it was Jason.

At one point, one of her teammates badgered to know who she was dating, and Kylie ultimately spilled that she was dating a player on the Eagles.

Kylie then recalled, "One of my college teammates was like, 'That's so funny. I know this girl from back home who met this Eagle on Tinder, but it can't be the same guy because this guy was hideous. ... His name was Jason.'"

"This is validation. This is why I'm not telling anyone," Kylie had reacted. She also noted that nothing came of that teammate's friend meeting Jason, and the interaction took place months before she met and started dating her now husband.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

Home/NFL