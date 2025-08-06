'I'll Never Forget This Day': Kyren Williams Reacts to Signing Extension With Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are keeping their backfield together ahead of the 2025 season, as they agreed to terms on a three-year extension with running back Kyren Williams on Tuesday.
The contract, which includes $23 million in guarantees, makes the 24-year-old the seventh-highest paid running back in the league in terms of APY.
Williams was asked about his new deal on Tuesday afternoon:
"It feels amazing," he told reporters. "This whole day's kind of surreal. I'll never forget this day. This is a day that, you know, I kind of worked for my whole life. I knew I was going to be here. I didn't know when, I didn't know how, I didn't know what the outcome was gonna be, but I'm here so I just want to say thank you to everybody that played a part in making it happen."
Williams, a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame in the 2022 NFL draft, was named a second-team All-Pro in '23 after leading the league with 95.3 rushing yards per game. He followed that up by rushing for 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns on 316 yards in '24—all career highs.
"It means a whole lot that this organization believes in me," Williams continued. "And I'm gonna continue to keep giving them everything that I have in my soul to make sure that they know that."
The Rams open up the 2025 season on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the Houston Texans.