Ladd McConkey Sets NFL Rookie Receiving Record in Chargers' Playoff Loss to Texans
The Los Angeles Chargers' season came to an end on Saturday in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. The Bolts traveled to Houston to take on the Texans and couldn't get it done, losing 31-12. Despite the defeat, standout rookie receiver Ladd McConkey had one last huge day in his first NFL season and set a record in his playoff debut.
With 197 yards receiving, McConkey set an NFL record for most receiving yards ever recorded by a rookie in postseason play, previously held by Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua. The number also checks in as the third-most receiving yards for any player making their playoff debut, behind only Calvin Johnson and Demariyus Thomas. Pretty good company.
McConkey caught nine passes for those 197 yards and scored the only touchdown of the day for his team (as well as the most exciting non-special teams play of the entire game) with an 86-yard catch-and-run on third-and-26.
It was an outstanding performance from McConkey, who emerged as one of the most productive wideouts in the 2024 draft class after going to the Chargers in the second round. He finished his rookie year with 82 catches for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns. Now McConkey owns his own record to boot.
While this playoff loss makes it abundantly clear Justin Herbert needs more weapons to work with in Los Angeles, McConkey should keep his place as the QB's favorite target for a while yet.