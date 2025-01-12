Texans' Confusing Two-Point Return vs. Chargers Was Beyond Bizarre
The Los Angeles Chargers-Houston Texans NFL wild-card game started off as a sleepy affair but ramped up to the point of absurdity in the closing seconds of the third quarter.
Houston's Eric Murray intercepted a Justin Herbert pass and returned it 38 yards for a score to allow the home team to open up a 20-6 lead. Four plays later, Herbert's throw to Will Dissly was tipped into the waiting arms of Derek Stingley, who also returned it into field-goal range for the Texans to enjoy a 17-point advantage. Three plays after that, facing a third-and-26, Herbert hit Ladd McConkey for what turned into an 86-yard touchdown.
The game was not ready to settle down on the ensuing PAT, however, as Cameron Dicker's boot was blocked high into the air. Dicker, in the heat of the moment, batted it down like a quarterback would do. The only problem for him is that it remained a live ball and D'Angelo Ross scooped it up en route to the other end of the field for a rare two-point return.
If you're thinking that this all sounds a bit confusing, the play description will confirm that.
In this case, a video is worth all those words.
Yup, still strange.