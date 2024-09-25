Lamar Jackson Approves of Tom Brady's New Nickname for Ravens QB
Tom Brady, in the middle of his third game as an analyst for Fox Sports on Sunday, decided to unveil his nickname for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on the broadcast.
The nickname? "The Eraser." Jackson approves of it, too.
"That's the GOAT, man," Jackson told reporters on Wednesday. "... One of the greatest quarterbacks ever to play the game with seven Super Bowls. For him to give me a nickname, 'The Eraser,' and how he judge my game, it's dope for me to hear."
Brady watched from the booth as Jackson led the Ravens to a 28–25 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, Baltimore's first win of the 2024 campaign.
"He's like superhuman," Brady said on the Fox Sports broadcast. "I call him 'The Eraser.' He just erases things that come up when you see bad football. That [broken play] would be a negative play for almost every other quarterback, and he turns it into another rushing first down. It's awesome."
Fresh off a big win in Dallas, "The Eraser" and the Ravens head back home this week to host the undefeated Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.
As for Brady? He'll be back in the booth Sunday alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. ET. Who knows what nickname he'll come up with next?