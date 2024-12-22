Lamar Jackson Had Classy Message for Tom Brady At End of Postgame Interview
The Baltimore Ravens got the best of the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday as they rolled to a 34-17 victory at home. Leading the way once again for the Ravens was quarterback Lamar Jackson, who threw for 207 yards and three touchdowns.
Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP, is having another monster season with 3,787 yards passing, 37 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. More importantly for the Ravens, they're now 10-5 and tied with the Steelers for the top spot in the AFC North.
Jackson picked up another award in Saturday's win as Tom Brady named him his "LFG Player of the Game." Brady interviewed Jackson on the FOX broadcast after the game and the two spoke about the Ravens turning it on at a key part in the season.
There was a great moment at the end when Jackson said to Brady: “I appreciate you, GOAT. I appreciate you always.”
Jackson and the Ravens will be back in action in just a few days, as they'll travel to Houston for a Christmas Day showdown with the Texans.