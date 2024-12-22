Lamar Jackson 'Got Monkey Off His Back' in Ravens' Crucial Win Over Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens kept their hopes of winning the AFC North division alive with a critical 34-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. If the Ravens did not win this game, the Pittsburgh Steelers would have claimed the AFC North. Thanks to the win, the Ravens remain very much in the division race and have officially clinched a spot in the playoffs.
The win was especially significant for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who famously came into the matchup with just a 1-4 record against the Steelers in his career. Jackson has missed a number of games against the Steelers in his career because of injuries, but when healthy, had only defeated the Ravens' arch nemesis just once until Saturday.
"Any win feels good, but especially against a rival like this," Jackson told Erin Andrews after the game. "I got the little monkey off my back for now."
This was Jackson's second victory over the Steelers, but it was easily the best game of his career against Pittsburgh. Even when Jackson last helped the Ravens to a win over the Steelers in Oct. 2019, he threw three interceptions and just one touchdown.
During Saturday's game, Jackson tossed three touchdown passes, hitting receiver Rashod Bateman and tight ends Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews as he set a career-high in touchdowns versus the Steelers.
Even with a three-touchdown performance, Jackson was still bogged down by his one interception in the game, when he had a miscommunication with Bateman.
"I feel like I could've played better," Jackson said. "That interception really got me mad still. We don't turn the ball over, we win almost any game. That one turnover couldn't been the difference, but shoutout to Marlo and the defense because those guys played lights out all game."
Fortunately for Jackson, the Ravens responded with an interception of Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, which Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned for a touchdown to give the Ravens a two-possession lead for good.
Following this win, the Ravens will close out the regular season with games against the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns, with a chance at winning the division on the line.