Lamar Jackson Had So Much Fun Riding Bike to Practice in Green Bay

Madison Williams

Jul 27, 2024; Owings Mill , MD, USA; Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws during the afternoon session of training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center.
Jul 27, 2024; Owings Mill , MD, USA; Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws during the afternoon session of training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens may just be visiting Green Bay for a joint practice this week, but the quarterback wanted to participate in one of the Green Bay Packers' biggest preseason traditions.

Jackson showed up to Thursday's joint practice riding a bike in full uniform as this is something the Packers players do when arriving at training camp.

He stopped the bike right in a crowd of kids who were eager to meet Jackson and ask for autographs from the two-time NFL MVP. He seemed excited to stop and meet all the excited kids, even if some of them were Packers fans.

The Packers' tradition has been going on for 66 years. The players typically ride bikes offered by kids in the community. In return, those kids get to hold the helmet of the player riding on their bike. Kids line up outside of Lambeau Field on the days in which the Packers players do this.

