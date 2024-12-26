Lamar Jackson Made Young Ravens Fan's Christmas With Cool Gesture Mid-Game
A young Baltimore Ravens fan, clad in a Lamar Jackson jersey, made the trip to NRG Stadium in Houston for the team's Christmas Day game agianst the Houston Texans. And the team did not disappoint the fan, as the Ravens rolled the Texans 31-2 in a one-sided affair that saw Jackson total three touchdowns while making NFL history in the process.
But there was no way the young fan could have been prepared for what happened as Jackson, his day finished with an entire quarter left to play, jogged towards the tunnel. Jackson, after sharing an interaction with another Ravens fan, tossed his wristband and beanie hat up to the young Ravens fan, who proceeded to put the winter hat on his head.
As sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl pointed out, it wasn't just the young fan who was made happy, as an older Ravens fan handed Jackson a necklace prop, which the two-time NFL MVP took and seemingly signed for the fan.
Jackson excelled on and off the field on Christmas Day.