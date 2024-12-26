Lamar Jackson Offered Teammates Apology for His One Mistake in Christmas Day Game
After completing 10 of 15 passes for 168 yards, rushing for 87 yards on four carries, and scoring three touchdowns (one rushing, two passing), it wouldn't seem like Lamar Jackson had much to apologize for regarding his Christmas Day performance in a huge win over the Houston Texans.
But Jackson didn't like the fact that the Ravens, as good as their defense was, gave up some points on the afternoon. He especially didn't like that the points were partially his fault after the Texans secured a safety by downing the Ravens in their own end zone.
According to Jeff Zrebiec who covers the Ravens for The Athletic, Jackson apologized to the defense for ruining their goose egg. It would have been just the second shutout of the NFL season after the Packers earned the first on Monday night in a 34–0 win over the Saints.
The safety wasn't directly on Jackson. The Ravens fielded a punt at their own six yard line, but after accepting a penalty against Houston, they had the Texans punt again. This time, it pushed the Texans to their four yard line, worse starting field position. On their first play, running back Derrick Henry rushed to the left but was stopped and pushed back for the safety.
The apology is quite the gesture from Jackson, who put on a performance that certainly made the MVP race a lot more interesting. To him, it still wasn't good enough.
Definite leadership gesture.