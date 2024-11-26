Lamar Jackson Sprinted Downfield to Block on Big Zay Flowers Reception
In case you weren't aware, Lamar Jackson is fast.
On Monday night during the Baltimore Ravens' matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, Jackson showed off his incredible speed while attempting to throw a block. Yes, you read that right.
The Ravens trailed the Chargers 10-7 late in the first half when Jackson got them moving on a drive. Facing third-and-2 from their own 26-yard line, Baltimore's quarterback fired a pass to receiver Zay Flowers who sprinted across the field to gain extra yards and get out of bounds. As Flowers turned upfield, cameras caught Jackson rushing into the frame attempting to get between any would-be tacklers and the sprinting receiver.
Video is below.
The fact that he's outracing his own receiver 20 yards downfield is incredible.
The play paid off. The Ravens were able to finish the drive with a touchdown to take a 14-10 lead and held a 14-13 advantage at the half.