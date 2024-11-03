Lamar Jackson Ties Ben Roethlisberger for Awesome NFL History
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tied another AFC North legend, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, by recording his fourth perfect passer rating game in his career in Sunday's 41–10 blowout win over the Denver Broncos.
Both Jackson and Roethlisberger now have four career games in which they've held a perfect passer rating with at least 10 pass attempts, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Peyton Manning, for instance, also has four perfect passer games, but one of those only had seven pass attempts.
Jackson finished Sunday's win with an 84.2% completion percentage thanks to his 16-of-19 passes being caught. He threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns to record a 158.3 QBR, which is the maximum possible number.
His 280 yards thrown on Sunday etched him in Ravens history as completing five consecutive games in which he's thrown over 275 yards. Jackson's the first Ravens quarterback to do this in team history.
The Ravens quarterback is having quite a 2024 season. He's currently leading the NFL with 2,379 passing yards and second in the league with 20 passing touchdowns. He also already has over 500 rushing yards.