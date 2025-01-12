Lamar Jackson Urged Ravens Fans to Quiet Down During Closeout Drive vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens secured their place in the division round of the NFL Playoffs on Saturday night, taking down their AFC north rival Pittsburgh Steelers in a dominant display in front of their home crowd.
The fans at M&T Bank Stadium were incredibly appreciative of the performance from the offense, who ran circles around the Steelers' defense. As Lamar Jackson and Co. worked to run down the clock while holding onto a 28–14 lead late in the fourth quarter, it seems they were having some trouble hearing the play calls from the sideline.
At one point, Jackson could be seen separating from the huddle and frantically gesturing to the crowd to get the fans chanting "MVP" to tone down the noise for a moment.
While Ravens fans were merely trying to show support to their star quarterback and MVP candidate, their loud chants impeded Jackson's ability to lead the huddle in an important third-and-1 situation. Fortunately, Baltimore was able to pick up the first down and extend the drive.
Jackson wasn't the only one trying to dim the crowd noise, as coach John Harbaugh was also gesturing to the fans from the sideline. Later on, Harbaugh could be seen urging the crowd to get loud again while Jackson took a knee to close out the win.