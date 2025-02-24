Lamar Jackson Had Wholesome Reaction to Student Dressed as QB for Black History Month
A young student went all out to dress up as Lamar Jackson for Black History Month, and in doing so, got the Baltimore Ravens quarterback's attention online.
In a video shared to social media by a woman who says she is his teacher, a boy is seen standing inside a homemade action figure box or museum display case, wearing a Ravens shirt and a football helmet. The outside of the "case" is adorned with printed-out photos of the quarterback both on and off the field.
"One of my students was [Lamar Jackson] for Black History Month!" the teacher wrote in the caption of the post. "I love my above and beyond students! Excellent work."
But if that weren't praise enough, the quarterback himself also took note of the project and replied to the video with a laughing emoji, four purple hearts, and a flame emoji.
Check that out below:
So awesome. Get this kid tickets to a Ravens game ASAP.