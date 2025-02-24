Lane Johnson Had Perfect Reaction to Packers' Reported Attempt to Ban Tush Push
A report surfaced Monday indicating that one team had attempted to get the "Tush Push" banned by the NFL. Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Green Bay Packers were the team that had submitted a proposal to the league's competition committee in order to banish the controversial play.
That didn't sit too well with one member of the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line.
Lane Johnson, a key cog of the Eagles' offensive line, voiced his thoughts on the Packers' attempt to ban the play. Johnson took to X, formerly Twitter, and posted a single emoji in response to those reports.
Enough said.
The Eagles, of course, are the team that runs the Tush Push the most frequently, and the most successfully. No other team is as effective with the assisted quarterback sneak as Philadelphia is, and Johnson couldn't help but laugh at the notion that other teams are trying to abolish the play.
Despite the wishes of the Packers, there’s still a long way to go before any action is taken against the Tush Push. In order for the play to be eradicated, 24 of 32 teams would need to vote in favor of eliminating it.