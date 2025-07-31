SI

Pro Bowl Running Back Latavius Murray Announces Retirement From NFL

He didn't compete last season, but played for 10 seasons before that.

Madison Williams

Former Bills running back Latavius Murray retired from the NFL.
NFL running back Latavius Murray announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday in an Instagram post. He played 10 seasons in the league, but didn't play last season.

The video Murray posted included career highlights and interview clips from his fellow teammates praising him over the years. At the end, the words "Tay Train Out," Murray's nickname, appeared on the screen.

"They never saw a pro in me but 11 years later, I showed what a pro really looks like!" Murray captioned his post.

Murray ends his career after playing in 151 games. He rushed for 6,552 yards and 59 touchdowns on 1,560 rushing attempts. He also caught 239 passes for 1,620 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Coming out of UCF in 2013, Murray was drafted in the sixth round by the then Oakland Raiders. He spent three seasons there, earning his sole Pro Bowl bid in 2015 after he rushed 1,066 yards, his career-high. He played two seasons for the Vikings, followed by two seasons with the Saints. He played one season with the Ravens, then split the 2022 season with the Saints and Broncos. He ended his career in 2023 with the Bills.

