Latest Rashee Rice Knee Injury Update Is Inconclusive
The Kansas City Chiefs are in a holding pattern on receiver Rashee Rice for now.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the results of testing on Rice's injured knee are inconclusive. Schefter said, "After further testing on Rashee Rice’s knee today, there remains uncertainty over the extent of his injury, per sources. After consulting with team doctors and receiving second opinions, more tests are required to determine the full extent of Rice’s injury and his recovery timeline. No answers are expected until next week."
Rice's knee injury looked bad, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes slammed into his right leg while attempting to make a tackle after a turnover on Sunday. Rice was carted off and many feared the worst. This latest update doesn't necessarily portend good news for the Chiefs, but there still may be hope Rice isn't lost for the season.
Through the first three weeks of the 2024 campaign, Rice had emerged as Mahomes's top target. He had 24 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns. The second-year receiver posted two 100-yard games and in Week 3 he caught 12 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown and appeared to be establishing himself as a true No. 1 receiver for Kansas City's prolific passing attack.
If Rice is lost for the season, the Chiefs may have to find a replacement receiver via trade. As of now the depth chart is led by rookie Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore and Mecole Hardman. Offseason pickup Hollywood Brown is expected to miss the regular season.
The Chiefs will apparently have to wait a bit before they know the full situation with Rice's injury.