Latest Trey Hendrickson Update Suggests Bengals Open to Major Move

Ryan Phillips

The Cincinnati Bengals have begun listening to trade offers for Trey Hendrickson.
The Cincinnati Bengals have begun listening to trade offers for Trey Hendrickson.
Trey Hendrickson may actuallly be on the move.

The Bengals and their star defensive end have been discussing a new contract for months and appear to be at an impasse. Things have gotten so bad, Cincinnati has actually begun listening to trade offers for the four-time Pro Bowler.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport are reporting the Bengals willingness to trade Hendrickson. While nothing is imminent, the 30-year-old is available.

Hendrickson is one of the NFL's best pass rushers and has compiled 17.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons. He led the league in 2024 and has 70.5 sacks in the past five seasons. He's elite and has sat back and watched other top pass rushers, and several of his teammates, rake in lucrative deals this offseason.

While Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt, and Maxx Crosby get nine-figure deals, Hendrickson is set to make $21 million in the final year of his contract with the Bengals. He won't play under his current deal.

If Cincinnati can't find the money to pay Hendrickson what he's worth, a trade may be the only solution.

