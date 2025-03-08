Lavonte David Makes Decision on Return to Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 14th Season
The three-time All-Pro has spent his entire career with the Bucs.
In this story:
One of the great Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the last decade will spend his 14th season with the franchise in 2025.
Linebacker Lavonte David has signed a one-year, $10 million deal to remain with the Bucs, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal includes $9 million in guaranteed money.
A 2012 second-round pick, David helped lead Tampa Bay to a win in Super Bowl LV. He was a 2013 first-team All-Pro, a two-time second-teamer (2016, '20) and reached the Pro Bowl in 2015.
David remains a highly productive player for Todd Bowles's defense, registering 122 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and an interception in '24.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published