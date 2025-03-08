SI

Lavonte David Makes Decision on Return to Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 14th Season

The three-time All-Pro has spent his entire career with the Bucs.

Dan Lyons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) celebrates after a sack of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) in the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) celebrates after a sack of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
One of the great Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the last decade will spend his 14th season with the franchise in 2025.

Linebacker Lavonte David has signed a one-year, $10 million deal to remain with the Bucs, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal includes $9 million in guaranteed money.

A 2012 second-round pick, David helped lead Tampa Bay to a win in Super Bowl LV. He was a 2013 first-team All-Pro, a two-time second-teamer (2016, '20) and reached the Pro Bowl in 2015.

David remains a highly productive player for Todd Bowles's defense, registering 122 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and an interception in '24.

Dan Lyons
DAN LYONS

Dan Lyons is a staff writer and editor on Sports Illustrated's Breaking and Trending News team. He joined SI for his second stint in November 2024 after a stint as a senior college football writer at Athlon Sports, and a previous run with SI spanning multiple years as a writer and editor. Outside of sports, you can find Dan at an indie concert venue or movie theater.

