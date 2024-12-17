LeBron James Was Fired Up That Justin Jefferson Did His Signature Celebration After TD
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson popularized the "Griddy" dance in the NFL when he started using it in his touchdown celebrations a couple seasons ago. On Monday night, he created a new rendition of the iconic dance.
After scoring a touchdown vs. the Chicago Bears, Jefferson appeared to go into his "Griddy" dance, but added some more flair to it. He included a fellow sports icon's celebration in his own—Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James's "The Silencer." Jefferson mimicked James's pregame chalk toss then went into doing "The Silencer" while still griddying. What a combo.
The celebration caught the eye of James, who gave a shout out to Jefferson on X, formerly known as Twitter. He seemed to really love Jefferson's celebration.
"This went so CRAZY!!!!!! Jetts to DOPE! Young [king's crown emoji]," James wrote.
It'll be interesting to see if Jefferson debuts any more renditions of the Griddy as the Vikings close out the regular season in the next few weeks.