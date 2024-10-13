SI

LeBron James Had Message of Praise for C.J. Stroud After Cool Touchdown Throw

The King loved watching the Texans' QB get off to a hot start vs. the Patriots on Sunday.

Liam McKeone

With the new NBA season still a few weeks away, Los Angeles Lakers megastar LeBron James has plenty of time for his other passions. Like watching football on NFL Sundays. And tweeting about it.

This week it seems The King decided to tune into the Houston Texans' Week 6 contest against the New England Patriots. The Texans, predictably, got off to a strong start against a destitute Patriots roster, with quarterback C.J. Stroud connecting with Tank Dell for an early touchdown. It was a sweet throw that caught the attention of James.

"Man CJ throws a beautiful ball man!! Love watching him play," James wrote on his X account.

In case you want proof that it was, indeed, a beautiful throw, check out this laser:

That is a much harder throw than it seems. Especially with speedy Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones in coverage. But Stroud showed off the touch and allowed LeBron to show off his Ohio State roots.

