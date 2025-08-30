Lee Roy Jordan, 1960s Star for Alabama and Cowboys, Dies at 84
Lee Roy Jordan, a durable star in the 1960s and '70s for Alabama and the Cowboys, died Saturday, Dallas announced. He was 84.
"His legacy lives on as a model of dedication, integrity and toughness," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Lee Roy Jordan's impact on the game, and on those who knew him, will live on forever."
Born in tiny Excel, Ala., Jordan played two ways for the Crimson Tide as an offensive lineman and linebacker. In 1961, he helped the team go 11-0 and win the national title under coach Bear Bryant. A year later, he finished fourth in the Heisman voting on a 10-1 squad.
He was drafted into both the NFL (by Dallas) and the American Football League (by the Patriots), and chose the former just as it was growing into one of football's most recognizable brands. In 14 years as a linebacker for the Cowboys, he made five Pro Bowls and won Super Bowl VI against the Dolphins after the 1971 season.
After his playing career, he purchased a lumber company in the Dallas area that remains active to this day.