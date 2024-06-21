Legendary Running Back Barry Sanders Discloses Health Scare Over Father's Day Weekend
One of the NFL's giants is recovering after a health scare over Father's Day weekend.
Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders had a heart-related health episode this past weekend, he disclosed in a Friday afternoon statement.
"Over Father's Day weekend, I experienced a health scare related to my heart," Sanders wrote. "It was unexpected and served as a reminder of staying vigilant about our physical well-being, even when we are feeling fine."
Sanders thanked his doctors and nurses for their care and announced his intention to "prioritize (his) health and well-being" going forward.
The legendary Oklahoma State product has had an active 2024, serving as a public face of April's NFL draft in Detroit.
Widely considered one of the NFL's greatest running backs, Sanders ran for 15,269 yards and 99 touchdowns in a 10-year career with the Detroit Lions. He led the league in rushing four times and made the Pro Bowl in each of his 10 professional seasons.