Ex-NFL Star Had Blunt Retirement Message for Aaron Rodgers After Jets Exit
Aaron Rodgers's brief stint with the New York Jets came to an official end Thursday with the organization releasing statements that thanked the 41-year-old quarterback for his time and wished him well in the future.
While there are some teams out there that could still use his services, or whatever he has left at this stage of his career, one former NFL star thinks it's time for Rodgers to call it quits and walk away from the game for good.
“Aaron Rodgers, it’s time to tie the cleats up and throw them high up there on the little wire. It’s time to give it up," LeSean McCoy said on Thursday's episode of The Facility on FS1. "He’s too great to go through this. Imagine Tom [Brady] going through this? Imagine Peyton [Manning] going through this? Don’t go out like this. Packers, it didn’t end well over there. You come to the Jets and gave them a lot of demands and you gave them less wins than Zach Wilson. You’re a four-time MVP and a Super Bowl winner. Go out on a high end, dog, please."
Here is McCoy's full take on Rodgers:
Whatever happens, it will be fascinating to see what Rodgers does next.