Liam Coen’s Blunt Instant Reaction to Jaguars’ Ugly Loss to Texans Said It All
The Jaguars are still going through some growing pains during coach Liam Coen's rookie season, as was evident by Sunday's ugly 36-29 loss to the Texans.
The Jaguars built a comfortable 19-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but then then gave up 26 unanswered points as Houston capped off an unlikely comeback victory. That final quarter proved to be especially brutal for Jacksonville, who had one final chance to drive down the field for a potential game-winning field goal with 27 seconds remaining, but instead saw Trevor Lawrence commit a costly fumble on a sack in Jaguars' territory. Texans DT Sheldon Rankins then scooped up the ball and took it back to the house for the game-sealing defensive touchdown.
Cameras caught Coen's rather blunt reaction to that game-ending moment, with the Jags coach looking very fed up and throwing his play-calling sheet and headset on the ground.
It was a pretty telling show of emotion from the first-time head coach, though it's hard to fault Coen for acting that way after seeing his team blow a huge lead.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence put together another middling performance with 158 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception in the loss, and the offense was notably missing star wideouts Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter due to injury. Still, Jacksonville put themselves in position to secure a key divisional win over the Davis Mills-led Texans—they just couldn't get the job done in the end.
Coen spoke about his "shell-shocked" reaction to his team's fourth-quarter collapse after the loss:
"Definitely some probably disbelief, you're like you got a 19-point lead and can't hold onto it," Coen said. "That's disappointing. That's really disappointing against an in-division opponent on the road where you're controlling the game for the majority of it with all three phases having an impact.
"That's the whole message in the locker room just now: this one is going to sting, and it should, but we've got to move on. ... We'll definitely have to challenge each other this week to get back on track."
Sunday's game marked Mills's first win since the 2022 season; the Texans' fifth-year backup quarterback was filling in for C.J. Stroud, who was out due to a concussion.
This will likely end up being one of those games where the Jaguars look back and wish they could've closed it out for a win, but as Coen firmly stated, it's onto the next. The Jaguars (5-4) will host the Chargers in Week 11.