32 Teams in 32 Days: Lions Have Never Had a Better Chance Than Right Now
Welcome to 32 teams in 32 days. To get us through the offseason, we’ll be taking a closer look at every team in the NFL, in order of projected 2024 win totals. Up next: the Lions.
So close. With a better 30 minutes of football in the second half of the NFC championship game, the Detroit Lions would be defending conference champs, if not more.
Instead, this season is about more than a return to where things left off. It’s a chance to redefine an entire franchise, looking to erase the past 65 years along with a disastrous second half against the San Francisco 49ers.
With a roster teeming with talent on both sides of the ball, along with one of the league’s best coaching staffs, the Lions are loaded. And after winning their first NFC North title last year, Detroit is once again favored to capture the crown before making a run at earning its first Super Bowl appearance.
In short, no team has more to gain in 2024 than the Lions.
Biggest gamble this offseason: Not adding another edge rusher
The Lions have one of the league’s best defensive ends in Aidan Hutchinson. Through two seasons, the 2022 first-round pick has totaled 21 sacks, 23 tackles for loss and 48 quarterback hits.
However, he’s playing with very little on the other edge to keep teams honest.
The Lions brought in free-agent Marcus Davenport, a 2018 first-rounder of the New Orleans Saints who played last season with the Minnesota Vikings. Davenport’s best year was ’21, when he recorded nine sacks in New Orleans. Otherwise, he’s never eclipsed six sacks or 16 quarterback hits in a season.
For opposing offenses, it’s still a bit too easy to slide the line and double Hutchinson on every meaningful passing down.
Toughest stretch of the season: Weeks 13 to 17
If the Lions make a deep postseason run, they might point to this span as a moment that prepared them for it.
Detroit will host the Chicago Bears in the first of two matchups in Week 13 on Thanksgiving Day. The following Thursday, the Green Bay Packers will come to Ford Field before the three-game homestand concludes with a visit from the Buffalo Bills.
In Week 16, Detroit will visit Chicago in the divisional rematch before going to San Francisco for a potential NFC title game preview on a Monday night.
Breakout player to watch: WR Jameson Williams
There are two ways to look at Williams and what we can reasonably expect in 2024.
On one hand, there’s only one football and a ton of weapons to deploy in Detroit. Williams has to share targets and touches with running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, tight end Sam LaPorta and others.
Conversely, he’s the No. 2 wideout on a terrific team, and a 2022 first-round pick. Last year, Williams played 12 games and caught only 24 passes for 354 yards and two scores. He’s still looking for his first-career game over 70 yards.
If Williams can find his form and take off, the Lions might have the NFL’s top offense.
Best-case scenario: The Lions finally win it all
This is the first time in the Super Bowl era when Detroit could actually win it all.
The Lions were a trendy pick last year to be a factor, but few saw them as potential champs. Now, with a great rookie class of 2023 maturing with the likes of LaPorta, Gibbs and defensive back Brian Branch alongside a very talented roster everywhere else, Detroit has a chance.
Furthermore, the Lions aren’t just about a collection of talent. They also have one of the league’s top coaching staffs with Dan Campbell overseeing an excellent, veteran staff with Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn serving as the coordinators.
Between the staff, front office and roster, few teams can claim to match or exceed what the Lions have.
Worst-case scenario: The defense is once again underwhelming
General manager Brad Holmes did everything possible this offseason to fix a secondary that led to the team being ranked 27th in pass defense last year. He traded for Carlton Davis III, and then drafted corners Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in the first two rounds.
The Lions also moved on from cornerback Cam Sutton and watched as veteran DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson left to rejoin the Philadelphia Eagles.
All told, Detroit’s secondary is young but promising. However, it’s playing behind a front seven that has a questionable pass rush opposite Hutchinson and a linebacking crew led by Alex Anzalone.
If the defense is even average, Detroit is a top contender. But will it be?
Head coach-quarterback tandem ranking
No. 10: Campbell (10) and Jared Goff (12)
For years, the Lions were a punchline. Now, they’re one of the league’s elite teams largely because Campbell and Goff are one of the better power duos in the league. Over the past two seasons, Goff has totaled 9,013 passing yards and 59 touchdown passes behind an elite offensive line. Now with a fresh contract for Goff and St. Brown, the Lions are loaded up for years.
Fantasy pick: WR Jameson Williams
Williams is on the sleeper-breakout borderline for me as he enters his third NFL season. Injuries and a suspension have limited him to just 18 pro games, but he’s now in line to see more work. With Josh Reynolds off the roster, Williams will be the unquestioned No. 2 wideout in what figures to remain an explosive offense. Grab him in the middle to late rounds as a WR4 with upside. —Michael Fabiano
Best bet: Lions vs. Chiefs Super Bowl (+2500) at DraftKings
Despite the 49ers being the NFC favorites (+275), the Lions have the highest share of the tickets in the conference with 26.8% of the share right now, according to the latest data from BetMGM. And 15% of tickets at the sportsbook are backing Kansas City to win the Super Bowl. Perhaps even more telling: 20.9% of the handle (money) is also on the Chiefs, indicating sharp bettors are also buying into a modern dynasty for Kansas City. Detroit comes in with the second-highest ticket share for the Super Bowl (11.2%) and the second-highest share of the handle (11.3%).
So, why not bet on them both for a nice payout? —Jen Piacenti
