Lions, Aidan Hutchinson Agree to Massive Contract Extension
You can't tell the story of the Lions' 2020s turnaround without telling the story of defensive end Aidan Hutchinson—and those are the kinds of pieces you want to keep around for the long haul.
Accordingly, Detroit signed Hutchinson to a lucrative contract extension Wednesday, adding four years to the contract of one of football's best edge rushers via his representation. Citing agent Mike McCartney, ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote that Hutchinson's contract would pay him $180 million over four years with $141 million guaranteed.
Hutchinson, 25, is in his fourth year with the Lions after a highly successful career with Michigan. With Detroit, the Plymouth, Mich., native has become a public face of his team's turnaround. In 2022, he was the runner-up for Defensive Rookie of the Year; a year later, he racked up 11.5 sacks and made his first Pro Bowl.
A tibia and fibula injury cost him most of 2024, but he has returned with a vengeance this season. His six sacks rank in the top 10 in the NFL, and his four forced fumbles lead in that category.
The Lions are 5-2, and trail the Packers by a half-game in the NFC North race. The two teams play on Nov. 27—Thanksgiving Day.