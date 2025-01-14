Lions LB Alex Anzalone Makes Bold Comparison Between DC Aaron Glenn, Dan Campbell
Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions certainly don't want to lose Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to head-coaching opportunities, but they believe the two assistants are ready.
Glenn, the fourth-year defensive coordinator for the Lions, has been a hot target for a number of teams hiring new head coaches. So far, he's reportedly interviewed with the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets.
One of his top defensive players, linebacker Alex Anzalone, made it very clear during an appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast that Glenn is ready to lead a franchise of his own, going so far as to call him an equal to Campbell in the categories for which the Lions head coach has been most lauded.
"Everything that is said about Dan, as far as leadership and culture and development and all of those great things, him and A.G., in my mind, are two of the best I've been around," Anzalone said. "And they're on the same level and he's ready for a head coaching job. I know he wants it. I've seen him develop just as a coordinator and a coach, and its cool to be a part of. And I think he's one of the best teachers that I've been around as far as defensive football, too."
Schefter asked him about about the "same level" comment, and Anzalone doubled down.
"I think he has all the qualities and command and leadership and culture-setting that Dan has, and he's learned from Dan and he's developed under him. And I think he's ready to do it."
As he prepares for potential head coaching opportunities for 2025, Glenn's job isn't finished quite yet. After the Detroit defense, which has been hit hard by injuries, held the Minnesota Vikings to just nine points in a dominant Week 18 win to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Lions will host the Washington Commanders in the divisional round of the playoffs on Saturday.