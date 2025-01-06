SI

Lions Blast LiAngelo Ball's New Song in Locker Room After Clinching No. 1 Seed in NFC

Ryan Phillips

The Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings 31-9 to clinch the NFC North title and the top seed in the NFC.
The Detroit Lions celebrated their huge win over the Minnesota Vikings in style on Sunday night.

After the Lions topped the Vikings 31–9 to win the NFC North and secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC, they celebrated in the locker room. At one point they were dancing and partying to LiAngelo Ball's new song.

All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown posted a video to social media that showed him celebrating in the locker room with Ball's song "Tweaker" blaring in the background. Even linebacker Alex Anzalone got in on the act.

The middle Ball brother released the song just two days ago and it has nearly 2.5 million views on YouTube already. The Lions are just the latest squad to play it in a locker room after a game.

The Lions dominated the Vikings throughout Sunday's matchup, emphatically securing their first-round bye and a 15-2 record.

Meanwhile, St. Brown capped another Pro Bowl season in style as he finished the 2024 campaign with 115 receptions for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns.

