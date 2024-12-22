Lions Break Three Huge Franchise Records During Win Over Bears
The Detroit Lions have had a historic 2024 season, in more ways than one.
On Sunday alone, the Lions accomplished three separate single-season franchise records. The 34–17 win marked their 13th victory of the season, which is the most games the Lions have won in a single season. They still have two regular season games left, too, meaning they could crush the record with a couple more wins.
After Sunday's win, the Lions have officially scored 493 total points this season, which is a single-season franchise record for them as the previous mark was set at 474 points in 2011. They'll surely continue to crush this record, too. It helps that the Lions scored over 40 points in five contests this year.
The Lions also recorded their 59th touchdown of the season, setting another single-season record that was set at 58 touchdowns just last season. Detroit currently has 60 touchdowns this season thanks to another one scored by Sam LaPorta in the second half.
It sounds like the 2024 season will be in the Lions' record books for quite some time. Can they add some more records during the rest of the season and playoffs, possibly including their first Super Bowl appearance and win? Only time will tell.