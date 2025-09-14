Lions Celebrate Brutal Caleb Williams Interception With Dig at Ben Johnson
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams threw a brutal interception against the division rival Lions on Sunday, causing the Detroit defense to take a jab at their former offensive coordinator.
After the second year signal-caller made a brutal decision and chucked one up to Kerby Joseph for a turnover, the safety brought his teammates together to re-enact a play called by Ben Johnson last season called "stumblebum." Johnson, of course, is now Chicago's head coach.
Here's a look at the celly:
For those unfamiliar, the original play was run last December by the Lions and saw quarterback Jared Goff pretend to fall over and fumble before resetting himself and slinging a touchdown to tight end Sam LaPorta. Clearly, Johnson's creative trickery has yet to follow him to the Windy City.
Whether the celly was an ode to, or a shot at, Johnson is hard to say. Either way, the Lions have Chicago's number this weekend as they lead 31-14 in the second half.