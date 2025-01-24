Lions' Cursed Season of Injuries Continues Into Offseason as DB Falls Down Stairs
The Detroit Lions season came to an end on Sunday as they were beaten by Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in the NFC divisional round. The loss ended a season that saw the Lions win 15 games for the first time in the franchise's history, and they did it while facing an absurd amount of adversity thanks to a never-ending injury report that saw more 20 players end up on injured reserve.
While the team has been eliminated, it is still not completely safe for Lions players, because they may unwittingly be a part of some sort of football-related Final Destination reboot.
Take cornerback Terrion Arnold for example. The rookie cornerback only missed one game this season with a groin injury and started 15 of the team's 17 regular season games. In the game against the Commanders he played every defensive snap.
Then his offseason started and he fell down the stairs.
Arnold posted the video on X Thursday saying, "Had a rough morning." Judging by the carpet and the laughing emojis, he must not have been injured here. Unless you count the hurt pride or a possible bruised ego.