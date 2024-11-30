Lions' Dan Campbell Concerned When Told of Jahmyr Gibbs's Photo Showing Team Plays
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, in the aftermath of the team's Thanksgiving Day win over the Chicago Bears, posted a seemingly innocent photo of teammate and fellow running back Jermar Jefferson. But behind Jefferson was a whiteboard, which had Lions dropback protections written on it.
As his Saturday media session was wrapping up, Lions coach Dan Campbell was asked about Gibbs's photo, and he, after admitting he was unaware of it, seemed concerned.
"Oh I didn't know that," Campbell said. "Yeah I need to check on that. Did not know that. Yeah I'd rather our stuff not be out there."
Gibbs almost certainly didn't mean to reveal the Lions' protections, but it's also obviously not ideal for such plays to be revealed to the wrong eyes, no matter the reason or intent. It will be interesting to see if this results in any sort of fine or punishment from the team, provided it was Gibbs who actually posted the picture.
Gibbs, a second-year pro, is part of arguably the league's best running back duo alongside Lions teammate David Montgomery, whose combined success has earned the duo comparisons to the video game characters Sonic and Knuckles.
In 12 games played, Gibbs has amassed a team-leading 973 rushing yards with 10 touchdowns on the ground, adding an additional 282 yards and one score through the air.
Detroit (11-1) will next take on the division-rival Green Bay Packers on Thursday night in Week 14.