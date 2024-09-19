Lions’ Dan Campbell Sells House Due to Security Concerns Over Harassing Fans
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is selling his house in Detroit after his home address was leaked to the public, Crain’s Detroit Business reported Wednesday.
Campbell’s address was leaked following several Lions’ losses in the past year, including a 34–31 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game in January, according to FOX 2 Detroit. Campbell and his family were subject to pranks and other forms of harassment, which led the Detroit coach to file multiple police reports.
“There’s plenty of space, it’s on two acres, the home is beautiful,” Campbell said of his suburban Bloomfield Hills property. “It’s just that people figured out where we lived when we lost.”
Campbell’s 7,800-square-foot home—built in 2013 for Hall of Fame NHL center Igor Larionov—was listed on the market for $4.5 million earlier this week. A deal was pending within 24 hours and the expected buyers are reportedly “huge” Lions fans, according to Ashley Crain, a Michigan-based realtor who was hired to help Campbell relocate.
Campbell and his family have already moved into their new home.
“I feel happy for them that they can have that privacy," Crain said. “And I would hope all the fans out there love him enough and they give him that privacy, and their family too.”