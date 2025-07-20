SI

Lions Defender to Miss 2025 Season With Torn ACL

Levi Onwuzurike re-signed with Detroit on a one-year deal this offseason.

Mike Kadlick

Levi Onwuzurike is out for the season after undergoing ACL surgery.
Levi Onwuzurike is out for the season after undergoing ACL surgery. / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions' defense is already beginning 2025 on the wrong foot after dealing with a bad case of the injury bug throughout their '24 campaign.

During his pre-training camp press conference on Sunday, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike will miss the entirety of the 2025 season due to a torn ACL.

"Alright, let me start with Levi," Campbell relayed in a somber tone. "Levi's out for the year ... Levi's surgery was, um, you know, it was significant. But it needed to be done. Out of his control and it needed to be done, so he will miss the season."

Detroit placed Onwuzurike on the reserve/PUP list on Thursday afternoon, meaning he was slated to miss at least the first four games. Unfortunately, he's now done for the entire year.

Onwuzurike was drafted by the Lions in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft and has become a key piece of their defensive front. He tallied 28 total tackles, a forced fumble, and a career-high 1.5 sacks in 2024—leading him to re-sign with the franchise on a one-year deal this past offseason.

The Lions open the 2025 regular season in Green Bay against the Packers on Sunday, Sept. 7.

