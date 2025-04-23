Lions Reach Extension Agreement to Make Kerby Joseph Highest-Paid Safety in NFL History
The Detroit Lions agreed to a four-year, $86 million contract extension with safety Kerby Joseph, which now makes Joseph the highest-paid safety in NFL history, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
Joseph's expected to earn $21.5 million annually, which surpasses Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.'s yearly salary of $21.025 million.
Joseph had a standout 2024 season as he earned his first career All-Pro honors and was the league's interception leader with nine total interceptions. One of those interceptions he returned for a touchdown.
The safety also completed 83 tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.
Joseph's 2024 season allowed for him to be named the No. 1 safety in the league by Pro Football Focus' rankings. Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton—a player who is also looking for a big extension this offseason—was ranked second behind Joseph. Both Joseph and Hamilton were drafted in 2022 by their respective teams.