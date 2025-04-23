SI

Lions Reach Extension Agreement to Make Kerby Joseph Highest-Paid Safety in NFL History

Joseph's set to earn $21.5 million annually with his new contract extension.

Madison Williams

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph warms up for a game.
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph warms up for a game. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Lions agreed to a four-year, $86 million contract extension with safety Kerby Joseph, which now makes Joseph the highest-paid safety in NFL history, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

Joseph's expected to earn $21.5 million annually, which surpasses Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.'s yearly salary of $21.025 million.

Joseph had a standout 2024 season as he earned his first career All-Pro honors and was the league's interception leader with nine total interceptions. One of those interceptions he returned for a touchdown.

The safety also completed 83 tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.

Joseph's 2024 season allowed for him to be named the No. 1 safety in the league by Pro Football Focus' rankings. Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton—a player who is also looking for a big extension this offseason—was ranked second behind Joseph. Both Joseph and Hamilton were drafted in 2022 by their respective teams.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL