Lions Fan Wearing Cheese Grater Hat Went Viral During Week 9 Win Over Packers

Karl Rasmussen

Detroit Lions fan wears a cheese grater hat at Lambeau Field in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers
Detroit Lions fan wears a cheese grater hat at Lambeau Field in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers / Screenshot via NFL on FOX
The Detroit Lions look like true Super Bowl contenders, having improved to 7–1 on the season after taking down the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.

Much like the Lions offense, fans are feeling confident about this year's team. So much so that one fan made the trip out to Lambeau Field, home of the "cheeseheads" and boldly decided to enter enemy territory while wearing a cheese grater hat.

It's been quite a while since fans from Detroit could catch a road game in Green Bay and reasonably expect to win, and even win big. That's the case this year, however, and the fan, who later identified himself as David Bodine, happily wore the cheese grater outfit to the game.

It didn't take long for the Fox broadcast to spot Bodine in the crowd. He made several appearances on the broadcast as the Lions made quick work of the Packers on the field, winning 24–14.

The Lions beat the Packers twice at Lambeau Field last year, but prior to those two wins, Detroit hadn't pulled off a road win in Green Bay since 2018. Now, they're on a three-game winning streak against their rivals, and their fans are showing out from the stands, too.

KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

