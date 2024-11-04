Lions Fan Wearing Cheese Grater Hat Went Viral During Week 9 Win Over Packers
The Detroit Lions look like true Super Bowl contenders, having improved to 7–1 on the season after taking down the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.
Much like the Lions offense, fans are feeling confident about this year's team. So much so that one fan made the trip out to Lambeau Field, home of the "cheeseheads" and boldly decided to enter enemy territory while wearing a cheese grater hat.
It's been quite a while since fans from Detroit could catch a road game in Green Bay and reasonably expect to win, and even win big. That's the case this year, however, and the fan, who later identified himself as David Bodine, happily wore the cheese grater outfit to the game.
It didn't take long for the Fox broadcast to spot Bodine in the crowd. He made several appearances on the broadcast as the Lions made quick work of the Packers on the field, winning 24–14.
The Lions beat the Packers twice at Lambeau Field last year, but prior to those two wins, Detroit hadn't pulled off a road win in Green Bay since 2018. Now, they're on a three-game winning streak against their rivals, and their fans are showing out from the stands, too.