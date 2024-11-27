Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery Hilariously Crashed Jared Goff's Media Scrum
Tied for the best record in the NFL and winners of nine straight games heading into Thanksgiving, the Detroit Lions are having fun. How much fun?
Look no further than Lions quarterback Jared Goff's Tuesday session with the media, which was hilariously crashed by running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. As Goff was in the midst of answering a question about Thursday's divisional matchup against the Chicago Bears, Montgomery popped up next to him.
"It's a special game to be a part of and I'm glad to be part of this tradition—What's up? I was like, 'Who's up on me right now?' " Goff said as he looked at Montgomery. The Lions' signal-caller then acknowledged Gibbs, who also popped up to his right.
When a reporter asked if Goff had figured out a nickname for himself, seeing as Gibbs and Montgomery are now known as Sonic and Knuckles, the Lions' QB asked Montgomery what he thought.
"Im not here," Montgomery deadpanned.
When a reporter attempted to ask Gibbs the same question, the Lions' second-year pro pretended as if someone was calling him from the other side of the locker room, craning his neck to look.
But the fun was far from over. Montgomery intently observed Goff, who was asked which running back he's give the ball to in a short yardage situation.
"QB sneak is usually best," Goff said with a smirk as Montgomery and Gibbs laughed.
Goff then told reporters his favorite thing about both Montgomery and Gibbs. When they're not crashing press conferences, the dynamic duo have been busy giving opposing defensive coordinators headaches, as they've combined to produce 2,024 scrimmage yards and 22 touchdowns in 11 games played.
The Lions and Bears kick off the Thanksgiving slate at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.