Lions' David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs Living Up to Their Fun Duo Nickname After TDs
The Detroit Lions' dynamic running back duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs showed out in Sunday's 24–6 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
The duo has stunned NFL fans each week and even deemed themselves "Sonic and Knuckles" earlier this season. Gibbs is referred to as "Sonic," while Montgomery has taken over the "Knuckles" nickname. The nickname is taken from the famous "Sonic the Hedgehog" video games, where Sonic is known for his speed and Knuckles is known for his strength. The Lions duo has continued to prove why this nickname fits them.
Gibbs scored a rushing touchdown at the beginning of the second quarter, resulting in him honoring NBA legend Allen Iverson in his touchdown celebration. On the next Lions' drive, Montgomery ran the ball for eight yards to score another touchdown for Detroit.
Sunday's game marked the ninth time in their two seasons together that they both scored rushing touchdowns in the same game. They are tied for the third most times a duo has accomplished this feat in NFL history. They now has a combined 20 touchdowns this season.
With their continuous impressive performances, it's fitting Montgomery and Gibbs would have an iconic nickname like "Sonic and Knuckles." We'll see how they finish out the season and perform in the playoffs.