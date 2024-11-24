Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs Flagged for Lame Taunting Penalty During TD Run vs. Colts
Jahmyr Gibbs is having a great day but an official wanted him to dial it back a bit.
After the Detroit Lions running back scored his touchdown of the game against the Indianapolis Colts, he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, presumably for taunting a Colts defender. On replay, it appeared to be a weak call.
The Lions faced third-and-goal from the Colts' 5-yard line and opted to run Gibbs off the right side. He sliced through the line, got to the edge, and juked two defenders to cruise into the end zone. As he crossed the line he turned towards Colts cornerback Samuel Womack III as he walked across the goal line. He was flagged immediately.
Video of the play is below.
And here's a closer look.
It looks like he may have said something to Womack, but this certainly doesn't look worthy of a 15-yard penalty.
At the start of the fourth quarter, the Lions lead the Colts 21-6 and Gibbs has 57 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.