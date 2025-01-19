Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs Trolled Kevin Durant With TD Celebration vs. Commanders
The Detroit Lions struck first in the franchise's divisional round game against the Washington Commanders on Saturday. After Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored the first points of the day with a one-yard touchdown run, he copied Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant's dance to celebrate.
The celebration was especially notable as Durant is a Commanders fan, and in attendance for the game at Ford Field. Leading up to the game earlier this week, Durant boldly predicted the Commanders to beat the favored Lions 24-21.
Durant has responded to Gibbs copying his dance on X: "I’m already sick of Jahmyr Gibbs," Durant wrote. "Move around somewhere bro damn."
Gibbs has gotten off to a hot start to begin the game, recording four carries for 58 yards and a touchdown through the first quarter. Durant's Commanders tallied three points in the first quarter, and could have put up more had it not been for a failed fourth down conversion.
Durant did beat Detroit earlier in the day, with his Suns taking down the Pistons 125-121 on Saturday as Durant piled on 36 points, but it's safe to say the Commanders-Lions game has a little more on the line.