New Lions Safety Jamal Adams Perfectly Summed Up Detroit's Season Upon Arrival
The Detroit Lions are Super Bowl contenders—a clear and obvious statement as they sit at 11-1 and have won each of their last 10 games. That's music to the ears of Lions fans after decades of disappointment without sniffing a title, sitting as one of the few teams yet to reach the Super Bowl.
Injuries have marred the Lions' defense, though, most notably star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Team captain and linebacker Alex Anzalone is out with a broken forearm until the end of the regular season, at least. The Lions recently lost another linebacker, Malcolm Rodriguez, for the season on Thanksgiving Day due to a torn ACL. Defensive backs Carlton Davis and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., safety Ifeatu Melifonwu and linebacker Derrick Barnes are just a handful of other defensive players the Lions have missed recently.
The blows to Detroit's depth chart have caused them to bring in reinforcements, including Jamal Adams, the former Pro-Bowl safety and eight-year veteran who has played for the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks. Adams started the year with the Tennessee Titans before he was released at his request after three games.
Now, Adams has arrived in Detroit to help the Lions' defense down the stretch. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Adams was signed to the practice squad with the idea that he will be elevated to the active roster.
Adams, like the rest of us, has noticed Detroit's domination so far this season.
"I mean, they've been kicking everybody's a--," Adams told reporters when asked about his perspective on this year's Lions from afar. "I'm fortunate enough just to be on the team that's rolling like this and whatever I can do to help, that's what I'm here for."
Adams's first opportunity to suit up for the Lions, if he's elevated to the active roster in time, is Thursday against the Green Bay Packers (9-3). Meanwhile, he seems excited to join in on the fun as part of Dan Campbell's kneecap-biting, gritty Detroit team.