Jameson Williams's Perfect Marshawn Lynch Homage on Long TD Catch Loved by Fans
On Sunday the Detroit Lions played host to the Jacksonville Jaguars and wasted no time in dismantling their opposition. Detroit scored four touchdowns on its first four drives of the day and entered halftime enjoying a 28-6 lead over the visiting side.
The Lions got off to a hot start in the second half, too. Jared Goff found Jameson Williams streaking across the field shortly after receiving the second-half kickoff and hit him in stride for an exciting 64-yard touchdown. After outrunning the entirety of Jacksonville's defense Williams decided it was the ideal time to pay homage to one former NFL legend and he did so perfectly.
Williams leapt into the end zone, and in doing so emulated Marshawn Lynch's celebration after his famous Beast Mode run.
Fans loved Lynch when he was playing and he is, remarkably, even more beloved now years after his retirement. So Williams's move was received quite well by the general public.
Few things football fans love more than Beast Mode.
The Lions are well-positioned to hold onto their lead and enter Week 12 with a 9-1 record.