Lions' Jared Goff Marries Longtime Partner Christen Harper in Private Ceremony
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has had an amazing offseason.
First, the Lions signed him to a four-year, $212 million contract extension back in May, which makes him the second-highest paid quarterback on an annual basis.
Then, over the weekend, Goff married his longtime girlfriend Christen Harper in a private ceremony in California. The couple has been engaged since 2022. Harper is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model who just appeared in the 60th Anniversary Issue that hit stands last month.
A few photos from the wedding were posted online, but none of the couple's official pictures have been shared yet.
Goff seemed to invite some of his Lions teammates to his wedding, including wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The receiver also signed a massive extension this offseason worth over $120 million in four years.
Goff will enter his fourth year on the Lions this season. He led the team to a 12–5 record last season and took the team to its first conference championship since the 1991 season.