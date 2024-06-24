SI

Lions' Jared Goff Marries Longtime Partner Christen Harper in Private Ceremony

The quarterback has had quite an eventful offseason.

Madison Williams

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) walks off the field after practice during OTAs at Detroit Lions headquarters and training facility in Allen Park on Thursday, May 30, 2024.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) walks off the field after practice during OTAs at Detroit Lions headquarters and training facility in Allen Park on Thursday, May 30, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has had an amazing offseason.

First, the Lions signed him to a four-year, $212 million contract extension back in May, which makes him the second-highest paid quarterback on an annual basis.

Then, over the weekend, Goff married his longtime girlfriend Christen Harper in a private ceremony in California. The couple has been engaged since 2022. Harper is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model who just appeared in the 60th Anniversary Issue that hit stands last month.

A few photos from the wedding were posted online, but none of the couple's official pictures have been shared yet.

Goff seemed to invite some of his Lions teammates to his wedding, including wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The receiver also signed a massive extension this offseason worth over $120 million in four years.

Goff will enter his fourth year on the Lions this season. He led the team to a 12–5 record last season and took the team to its first conference championship since the 1991 season.

Published
Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a Staff Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated, where she has covered the entire sports landscape since 2022. She specializes in tennis, but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining Sports Illustrated, Madison worked with The Sporting News. She hails from Augustana College and completed a Master’s in Sports Media at Northwestern University. Madison is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL