Lions Keep Pace in NFC North Dogfight With Dominant Win Over Bucs
Baker Mayfield entered Monday night’s game against the Lions as an MVP favorite. He left it wondering how to do anything against Detroit.
The Buccaneers’ quarterback was limited to 228 yards on 4.6 yards per attempt with an interception in a 24–9 loss to Detroit, which ran its record to 5–2 and second place in the NFC North, trailing the 4-1-1 Packers only by percentage points for first place.
For the Lions, it was a necessary win to keep pace in the league’s toughest division. Last year, the NFC North accounted for 45 wins, the most for any division since the league realigned before the 2002 season.
Through seven weeks, the quartet is once again on a torrid pace with 16 victories. The NFC North is the only division without a sub-.500 team, as Detroit, Green Bay, Chicago (4–2) and Minnesota (3–3) all range from good teams to legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
Next week will be a telling one, save for the Lions who have their bye. The Packers, Bears and Vikings will all be on the road, taking on the Steelers, Ravens and Chargers, respectively. However, with none of the teams playing each other, it’s also an opportunity for each to get a quality win while continuing the North’s ascendance over every other division.
Going into the season, continuity was seen as the key ingredient (alongside the obvious talent) for why the North is so superior, and that’s continued in 2025.
Despite losing both their coordinators in Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, the Lions maintained the status quo by promoting from within, giving John Morton and Kelvin Sheppard those positions. The result is an offense ranked third in rushing yardage behind the tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.
In Green Bay, the Packers made the last-minute addition of All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons and have seen both him and Rashan Gary rack up 5.5 sacks apiece. With coach Matt LaFleur and starting quarterback Jordan Love paired in their respective positions for the third consecutive year, the Packers already have quality wins over the Lions and Commanders while checking in at seventh with 26.3 points per game.
The Bears started 4–2 last year before losing 10 straight, but that fate seems unlikely to repeat itself. With Johnson staying within the division and taking over in Chicago, the Bears began 0–2 but have won four straight behind an offense taking wing. Caleb Williams is on pace for 3,827 passing yards, putting him just shy of what would be Chicago’s first-ever 4,000-yard passing season. The Bears have also rushed for 47 first downs, ranking ninth in the league. The defense has also excelled under coordinator Dennis Allen, sitting seventh in rush EPA (-0.151).
The Vikings haven’t had as smooth a start due to J.J. McCarthy’s high ankle sprain, but Minnesota is only a game out of a playoff spot with Justin Jefferson ranking fifth in receiving yards with 528. The defense has been turbulent but also eighth in yards per play allowed (5.2) and third in pressure rate (27.6%).
In NFL history, no division has ever sent its entire group to the playoffs, something that was mathematically impossible until the bracket expanded to seven teams per conference in 2020. While it’s unlikely that we’ll see the NFC North achieve the feat this year due to the Seahawks, Rams and 49ers all playing well in the NFC West, it’s in play.
Of course, the one thing missing from the division’s recent résumé is playoff success, as the last team to reach the Super Bowl was the Packers with Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy in the 2010 season.
But there’s ample evidence that this could be the year that streak is snapped. Green Bay is playing well, Chicago is streaking and Minnesota is talented enough to get rolling.
As for Detroit, it remains an elite contender as it has been the past two years.
Just ask Baker Mayfield.