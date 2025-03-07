Lions, LB Derrick Barnes Agree to Three-Year Contract Extension
Detroit has locked up a key piece to its defense.
The Detroit Lions have signed linebacker Derrick Barnes to a three-year, $25.5 million contract extension, according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The new contract includes $16 million guaranteed.
In an offseason of transition in Detroit, with both key coordinators moving on to head coaching jobs, the Lions have turned their focus to keeping their personnel intact.
Barnes missed most of the 2024 season due to PCL and MCL tears in his right knee suffered in a Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals. However, the Lions view Barnes as a key piece to their defensive puzzle after he started 13 games in 2023, notching 81 combined tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
