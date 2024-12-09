Lions-Packers Thrilling Week 14 'TNF' Showdown Makes Viewership History
The Detroit Lions 34–31 win over NFC North rival, the Green Bay Packers, last Thursday night ended in electric fashion as Lions kicker Jake Bates booted a 35-yard field goal as time expired to seal the victory.
The primetime game was full of action from start to finish, especially as Lions coach Dan Campbell made a gutsy decision on a fourth down call in the end.
Viewers were apparently happy with the matchup as the game set a new viewership record. According to Front Office Sports, the Thursday Night Football matchup averaged 17.29 million viewers, which broke Amazon Prime's previous record by over a million. This makes the game the most streamed regular season game in NFL history.
This was the second matchup of the season for the two rivals and it's possible they could face each other again in the playoffs. Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark even harped after the game that he thinks the two NFC North teams will do just that.
The 12–1 Lions currently hold the top seed in the NFC, while the 9–4 Packers are in the sixth seed. Their fellow NFC North team, the Minnesota Vikings, sit in the fifth spot with an 11–2 record. If the Lions hold onto the top seed, the Packers would need to at least win their wild-card game to have a chance of facing Detroit.