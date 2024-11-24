Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs Breaks Out Allen Iverson-Inspired Touchdown Celebration
Jahmyr Gibbs honored a legend on Sunday.
After the Detroit Lions running back scored on a one-yard run against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, he broke out a celebration honoring Basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson.
With the Lions trailing 3-0 early in the second quarter, Gibbs took a handoff out of the shotgun and ran off the left side. He weaved through a few Colts defenders and walked into the end zone. Then the celebration began.
Gibbs and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown found each other and they recreated Iverson's step-back jumper and step-over on Tyronn Lue from the 2001 NBA Finals. Video is below.
And video of the moment they were mimicking is below.
That's a pretty good recreation.
Gibbs is in his second season and has been outstanding for the Lions. Entering this week he had rushed for 796 yards on 133 carries (6.0 per carry), with eight touchdowns, plus 23 receptions for 256 yards and another score.