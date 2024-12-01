Lions Sign Former Pro Bowler to Bolster Defense as Injuries Mount
The Detroit Lions are doing whatever they can to fill out their defense for the stretch run. The Lions lost linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez for the season during their Thanksgiving day victory over the Chicago Bears and saw a pair of defensive lineman suffer less serious injuries.
On Friday the Lions signed linebacker Kwon Alexander. On Sunday it was reported that they had also signed safety Jamal Adams who started the season with the Tennessee Titans.
Adams was a Pro Bowler from 2018 to 2020, and was named first team All-Pro once and second team All-Pro twice. The Jets traded him to the Seattle Seahawks for multiple picks ahead of the 2020 season and he played in 12 games in each of his first two years in Seattle, but has been plagued by injuries. He was released in March and signed with the Titans this summer. He appeared in just three games for Tennessee this season before he requested his release in October.
According to Adam Schefter, Adams wanted an opportunity with a contender. The way the injuries are stacking up for Detroit, it's a serious possibility. The question is, will he be able to stay healthy if he actually gets on the field.
Adams has played in one playoff game in his career.