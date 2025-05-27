Lions Sign Former NFL Tackles Leader to Bolster Defense
After falling short in their quest for a Super Bowl title last winter, the Detroit Lions are continuing to bolster their defense as the offseason progresses.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Detroit is signing linebacker Zach Cunningham—who spent the 2024 season with the Denver Broncos.
Cunningham, 30, was drafted by the Texans in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft and spent his first five seasons in Houston. He signed a four-year, $58 million extension with the club in 2020 before leading the NFL in both solo (106) and total (164) tackles that season. He was waived the following season after being benched twice by head coach Dave Culley for violating team rules.
After stints with the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles, Cunningham signed with the Broncos practice squad last fall. He was promoted to the active roster in November, playing in seven games and totaling four tackles.
Cunningham joins a linebacker room of Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, and Jack Campbell among others in Detroit.